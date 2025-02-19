Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits fans crucial against Feyenoord; explains transfer plans
McCarthy reveals the 3 strikers Man Utd considered before signing Hojlund including Kane

Why Ronaldo's private jet stuck in Manchester

Ansser Sadiq
Why Ronaldo's private jet stuck in Manchester
Why Ronaldo's private jet stuck in ManchesterSaudi Arabia 2034
Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury private jet has been grounded at Manchester airport due to a technical issue.

The £61million Bombardier Global Express 6500 arrived on Friday and was still on the ground by Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The jet, adorned with the CR7 logo and a silhouette of his iconic celebration, landed in the city where Ronaldo played twice last week.

The arrival was revealed on the airport’s X account, complete with love heart eyes and eyes emojis.

It remains unclear whether Ronaldo was present when his jet touched down.

According to The Sun, the aircraft will remain at the airport while undergoing repairs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRonaldo CristianoAl Nassr
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: Youngsters never sought Ronaldo advice
Duran thrilled to share scoresheet with Ronaldo in Al Nassr win
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo admits he hopes to play with son Cristiano Jr