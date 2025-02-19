Why Ronaldo's private jet stuck in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury private jet has been grounded at Manchester airport due to a technical issue.

The £61million Bombardier Global Express 6500 arrived on Friday and was still on the ground by Tuesday afternoon.

The jet, adorned with the CR7 logo and a silhouette of his iconic celebration, landed in the city where Ronaldo played twice last week.

The arrival was revealed on the airport’s X account, complete with love heart eyes and eyes emojis.

It remains unclear whether Ronaldo was present when his jet touched down.

According to The Sun, the aircraft will remain at the airport while undergoing repairs.