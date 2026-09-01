Man United have reportedly decided against letting young Harry Amass leave the club this summer as fans plead with the club to sign a new left back.

Michael Carrick’s side have pulled off an impressive midfield rebuild, signing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba.

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Many fans feel that other positions have been neglected, however, the most notably at left-back, with Luke Shaw they only natural option.

According to Sky Sports News, academy star Amass, 19, is now expected to remain at the club in order to provide cover.

Amass spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and the Norwich, making just a single appearance at the latter.

It was widely reported that United were willing to let him leave either permanently or on loan again this summer, but that is no longer the case.