Lamine Camara to Chelsea OFF after Monaco go back on their word

Lamine Camara's move to Chelsea has reportedly fallen through after Monaco reneged on the deal.

It was looking like Chelsea had finally secured their preferred Enzo Fernandez replacement after agreeing a £47 million deal with Monaco for Camara, 22.

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Now, per David Ornstein, the Ligue 1 side have pulled out of the deal at the last minute as they proceed with the sale of Folarin Balogun to Everton.

The two clubs had a full written club-to-club agreement and Chelsea are said to be furious about the decision, calling it a deeply unprofessional way of conducting business.

Camara had already agreed terms with Chelsea on a six-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, has completed a medical and was set to arrive in London on Wednesday.

Chelsea are now looking short in midfield with Enzo Fernandez’s £125 million move to Man City expected to be confirmed imminently.

Xabi Alonso currently has Moises Caicedo, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia, and captain Reece James available in the position.