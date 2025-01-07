Why Red Bull chief Klopp won't attend Salzburg friendly with Bayern Munich

Red Bull Global Head of Soccer Jurgen Klopp will not be attending RB Salzburg's friendly against Bayern Munich.

The German has taken over at the energy drink company’s network of clubs this month.

Klopp, a former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager, did not want to distract from the friendly.

“We are looking forward to his network, his experience and to him as a person,” Marco Rose, manager of RB Leipzig, said of Klopp recently.

“You can exchange ideas about systems, about philosophy, about so many things, dealing with squads, squad sizes, everything that goes with it.

“It's always nice not to swim in your own soup, but also to get input and learn something new.”