Why Ferran Torres fits Arsenal better than Benjamin Sesko

Ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season, Arsenal are still on the lookout for a striker who is a virtual guarantee of goals.

The Gunners have long needed someone that lives for putting the ball in the back of the net but have seemingly plumped for those players that can also offer a little extra in terms of their quality of passing and ability to link play.

Ultimately, in certain games, that's cost them dearly and undoubtedly led to the north Londoners dropping points in games that they should've at least drawn if not won.

Mikel Arteta's first summer signing must be a striker

If Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board genuinely want the first-team to be contenders for the Premier League title and any other silverware available from next season onwards, then a striker of note has to be the first signing through the doors this summer.

The smart money would appear to suggest that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium, though he could cost as much as £70m if the Bundesliga outfit finally accede in allowing him to move to pastures new.

Arsenal's interest is understandable of course.

Benjamin Sesko radar graphic 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

Sesko, 24, hit a respectable 17 goals and provided six assists in a team that could only finish seventh in the German top-flight last season, missing out on European football altogether.

To that end, it's certainly more difficult for Leipzig to hold onto their prized possession now, though not impossible.

Particularly if Arsenal decide to test the water elsewhere.

Ferran Torres has Premier League experience

One player with Premier League experience and who had a stunning 2024/25 campaign that has seemingly gone under the radar is Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

Schooled in the same style as Arteta likes to play at Arsenal, the 25-year-old Spaniard should feel right at home alongside the likes of Mikel Merino, David Raya and the manager himself.

It could clearly be argued that he's not a target man in the Sesko mould of course, and as Erling Haaland has also shown at Manchester City, having a centre-forward that is a focal point, even in a team that isn't necessarily renowned for playing in a much more vertical manner, could be what's required.

However, it's also true that in the past at least, Arsenal have always played better with strikers that are less like a battering ram and more about pace and skill, with a sniper's eye for goal - all things missing of late.

Out of Lewandowski's shadow

Torres' 16 goals and six assists in 34 games during the 24/25 season saw 'The Shark' finally step out of the shadow of Robert Lewandowski.

More mobile than the Polish international, all he needed was a run of games to show that he's more than capable of leading the line for Barcelona.

An astonishing 88.9% shooting accuracy in the Copa del Rey and a 50% shot conversion rate are elite level stats, and if he's likely to be relegated to second fiddle again on that basis, Torres needs to have a serious word with himself as to his personal ambitions.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates his goal with Robert Lewandowski Matthieu Mirville / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Kai Havertz (11 goals and three assists in 28 games), Gabriel Martinelli (eight goals and four assists in 38 games) and Leandro Trossard (eight goals and seven assists in 42 games) were the best that Arsenal could produce in terms of goalscoring output in 24/25 which rather underlines their issues.

Given that all three players couldn't really be considered to be a main striker, their numbers need to be viewed through a different lens too, because passing accuracy is somewhat irrelevant if they are going to be solely judged by the amount of goals they score or create.

Arteta coached Torres at Manchester City

Torres has been linked with Arsenal previously of course, and Arteta knows all about what the striker can do having coached him whilst both were at Manchester City.

That's another element in the Spaniard's favour, and the short amount of integration time that would likely be needed should see Torres edge ahead of Sesko in the manager's thoughts.

Not to mention that he was only one goal shy of the Slovenian in all competitions during 24/25 despite starting 18 games less, and playing just 1,503 minutes compared to Sesko's 2,738.

Ferran Torres radar graphic 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

Let's not forget either that despite being a few years older than Sesko, Torres is still a few years from reaching his supposed peak years himself and in the right team, he could really make a big leap forward in terms of his career trajectory.

Barcelona's well-reported financial problems still authors what they can and can't do in the transfer market, and with Lewandowski seeing out the final year of his contract at the very least, the best that Torres can hope for is another bit-part role at the Catalan giants.

Unless he gets a cast-iron guarantee that he'll be first choice thanks to his brilliant run of form, then Torres has a very simple decision to make.

A decision that will arguably suit all parties involved.