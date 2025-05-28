Henry mocks Arteta's success at Arsenal: Surely you should compete for a trophy?

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has called out manager Mikel Arteta who he thinks should have competed for more trophies since taking over the club.

The Gunners failed to bring in an out-and-out striker in either of their last two transfer windows despite many crying out for a true goal scorer in the attacking line. Speaking to the Stick to Football podcast, Henry thinks this, along with injuries and poor decisions from Arteta have led to a lack of trophies being added to the cabinet in recent years.

“You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to. It takes time and you have to give a manager time to be able to implement what he wants to do.

“Now, for the last three years, Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup in or a final.

“Manchester United have played in five finals in the last five years, the United that everyone laughs at, whereas for Arsenal in the last three years of building, they’ve not reached a final. So, I do understand when people ask the question, ‘Surely you should compete for a trophy?’

"I’m not saying that I’m disappointed with Arsenal, but it’s normal that people are raising questions now about what the team is doing."

Long-term injuries to forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz hurt Arsenal who then failed to bring in a striker despite there being a key demand. Henry was baffled by this, especially after his former side drew 14 league games which could have changed with the right firepower up front.

“When you look at the injuries (for Arsenal) and the players that came, he (Mikel) brought players – he got Sterling when everyone wanted a nine, and he had time to get a nine.

“I’m not the coach, I don’t know the discussions, but everyone has been screaming for a No.9, apart from when we win. When we beat Real Madrid, we don’t need a nine apparently and I don’t understand the way people change the way they talk.

“We need a nine when we’re not scoring and then suddenly, we go on a winning run, and no one mentions it. You (Arsenal) need a nine, a proper nine."