White would consider England call up now Southgate has left

Arsenal defender Ben White is considering making himself available for the England national team.

White did not get along with Gareth Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland.

However, Southgate has left his post as manager and Holland is not a candidate to take the spot.

Per The Star, White is now considering a return to the international fold to resurrect his England career.

Whether he is welcomed back is unclear, as the hierarchy may be unimpressed with his previous withdrawals and unavailability.

White can play at right-back and central defense, which does add to his versatility in a squad.