Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Marseille chief Benatia: We and Pogba would like to do immediate deal, but...

White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai camp

Ansser Sadiq
White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai camp
White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai campAction Plus
Arsenal will fly to Dubai on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp, mirroring last season's trip following a cup exit after a 2-0 defeat, that time to Liverpool. 

Ben White and Bukayo Saka are expected to join the squad, a positive sign as both recover from knee and hamstring injuries that required lengthy treatment.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta recently provided an encouraging update on White’s progress, though he remained cautious about Saka’s imminent return.

“There’s no news from the game against City,” head coach Mikel Arteta said. 

“Ben (White) is still out. Hopefully, after the break, he will be available, Saka not yet.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWhite BenSaka BukayoArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta says he has full support from Arsenal's hierarchy to buy striker
Arsenal boss Arteta orders Saka to go on holiday
Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fresh update on Saka recovery