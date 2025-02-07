White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai camp

Arsenal will fly to Dubai on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp, mirroring last season's trip following a cup exit after a 2-0 defeat, that time to Liverpool.

Ben White and Bukayo Saka are expected to join the squad, a positive sign as both recover from knee and hamstring injuries that required lengthy treatment.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mikel Arteta recently provided an encouraging update on White’s progress, though he remained cautious about Saka’s imminent return.

“There’s no news from the game against City,” head coach Mikel Arteta said.

“Ben (White) is still out. Hopefully, after the break, he will be available, Saka not yet.”