Arsenal boss Arteta orders Saka to go on holiday

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Bukayo Saka to take a holiday.

The attacker is sidelined after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He needs to,” said Arteta. “He is obligated to go. With his girlfriend or his family, he can choose. Or on his own.

“But he needs to get away for a few days and refresh. He can still do a lot of things with his rehab because it is the perfect stage. I think it will make him really better.

“He is (around the squad), and he has been every single day there (at the training ground). There is a moment, especially when we are going to be away for a few days that he needs to do that. That is very important for him as well. We need to look after our players.

“Bukayo hasn’t had any time off for the past two seasons, so it’s a moment where maybe he can have a break as well, in other parts of his life, be closer to his family - great.”