Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fresh update on Saka recovery

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he's staying in close contact with Bukayo Saka as he works on his injury recovery.

It's been suggested the winger won't be seen again until March as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Arteta said, "He's been around a lot. It's great to have him. There's always a smile on his face. He's going through a period that is unknown for him because he has never been injured for such a long time.

"We have discussed the things we can do together and the things he can do to use the time in the right way to make him a better person, to make sure that he spends the time adequately with the opportunity that he has, so that when he comes back he is in the right place."

On whether Arsenal's schedule has contributed to the injury, Arteta also said: "The answer is that we don't know. We don't know, if he had had one or two less games, whether he would not have got injured. Maybe not, because he has done it in the past.

"Nobody can answer that question. We can have our theories, our feelings, and look at every possible bit of data, but the answer is we don't know."