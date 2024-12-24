Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Chelsea defender Disasi
Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.
Sky Sport Switzerland says Bayer Leverkusen is also showing interest in the 26-year-old.
The German champions look set to lose Jonathan Tah, 28, as a Bosman at the end of the season and are therefore on the lookout for a new centre-back.
Disasi is one of several players that Bayer Leverkusen are considering.
The France international has managed just three starts in the Premier League for Chelsea this season.