Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Chelsea defender Disasi

Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

Sky Sport Switzerland says Bayer Leverkusen is also showing interest in the 26-year-old.

The German champions look set to lose Jonathan Tah, 28, as a Bosman at the end of the season and are therefore on the lookout for a new centre-back.

Disasi is one of several players that Bayer Leverkusen are considering.

The France international has managed just three starts in the Premier League for Chelsea this season.