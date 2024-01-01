Palace starlet set to go on loan to Championship side this week

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is heading for a loan move this week.

The youngster is set to sign for relegated Sheffield United, who are back in the Championship.

The Blades, who do have a limited budget, are working to do a deal that fits within their financial limits.

Evening Standard states that the deal will include £1M in loan fees and 100 percent of Rak-Sakyi’s wages.

While Palace are sending him out on loan, they still believe in Rak-Sakyi for the long term.

They believe a loan move is the ideal option, after rejecting a £7M bid from Southampton in July.