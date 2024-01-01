Wharton set for Palace return after being called up to England U21s squad

Crystal Palace prodigy Adam Wharton hopes to face Leicester City after the international break after suffering a groin injury which has left him on the side-lines.

Wharton has been taking painkillers to get through games with manager Oliver Glasner saying the midfielder has had “fitness issues” since the start of the season.

However the 20 year old has been left out of Lee Carsley’s England squad this week and has instead has been preparing for a few games with the U21 side.

Glasner spoke about his fitness and how he has not been the same player due to his injury.

“Since he came back from the Euros, he has had some issues with his body — not big issues but a little bit here, a little bit there”,

“He's not in his top fitness level. He's been training with us for three weeks but hasn't been able to do every single training.”

Carsley spoke about leaving Wharton out of his squad and why it was a tough decision.

“I thought about him long and hard. He was a player we watched a lot last season.

“He’s a player who will be really important to us in the future. I think it will be good for him to go and have a few games for the U21s.”

Palace face Leicester in their next Premier League clash after an impressive draw against Arsenal. Wharton could return to the team fitter than ever as he rests and builds fitness whilst on international duty.