Westerlo prospect Mebude: No regrets leaving Rangers for Man City

Scotland Under-21s star Dire Mebude has no regrets about going to Manchester City.

The talent has always made decisions with the intention of progressing his career.

Mebude did have a path to first team football at Rangers in Scotland, but went to City.

He eventually left City in 2023 and went to Westerlo, while he was on loan at Bristol City for part of last season.

“I had a few good people in my ear about that actually,” he told The Herald.

“But at the end of the day, it’s my own decision and me and my family came to a decision that it would be the best for me.

“I think what a lot of people miss, because a lot of people say you shouldn’t go down south when you’re young because it’s going to be really difficult, but for a young player it’s just an incredible environment to improve yourself.

“People get a lot of stick for moving away and trying new challenges, but I think it’s really, really good to develop yourself as a person as well and as a player, really stepping outside your comfort zone and doing something different.

“I mean, if it’s a team as big as Man City, there’s no way you can really say no to that. As long as you put your mind to it, you’re always getting better.”