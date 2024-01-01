Chelsea midfielder Palmer: I felt I needed to leave Man City

Cole Palmer admits he was warned against moving to Chelsea last year.

Palmer has been outstanding for the Blues since leaving Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told ITV: “How do I look back on leaving Man City? Yeah, it was a gamble because I didn’t know what I was going into, I didn’t know the club I was going into.

“I had people telling me, don’t go here, don’t go there. But I just decided what I wanted to do myself and did it.

“To move clubs, it changed my life. In many different ways, leaving Manchester where I grew up, getting away from people I didn’t need to be around. And the football as well obviously.”