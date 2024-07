West Ham wary of offers arriving for Nwosu

England starlet Chinaza Nwosu is the subject of serious transfer interest this summer.

The 16-year-old is already a part of the West Ham United under-16 team in their academy.

However, he is one who the club and other scouts believe can go all the way.

As a result, The Mirror states that many teams are set to pursue him in the coming weeks and months.

West Ham face a serious battle if they are to convince him to sign on the dotted line.