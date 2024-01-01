West Ham United Women confirm signing of Colombian star

Tribal Football
West Ham United's Women confirm signing of Colombian star
West Ham United’s Women’s Team have confirmed the signing of Colombia international Manuela Paví.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three year contract at the London Stadium club.

Pavi is arriving in East London from Deportivo Cali, with the deal subject to work permit approvals.

“It’s a dream come true for me to join West Ham United - I’m very grateful to be here,” she told West Ham TV.

“When my agent told me there was a possibility to join West Ham, I felt super excited because I come from a place in Colombia that is very similar to east London - where the people are from humble beginnings and are working class. That is why I know I was born to be a Hammer. I will fight for this Club and give my everything for the famous Claret and Blue.

“The fans can expect to have an extension of themselves on the pitch. I am like them, and I will fight for them and for my teammates to have a fantastic season together.”

