West Ham United Women confirm signing of Colombian star

West Ham United’s Women’s Team have confirmed the signing of Colombia international Manuela Paví.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a three year contract at the London Stadium club.

Pavi is arriving in East London from Deportivo Cali, with the deal subject to work permit approvals.

“It’s a dream come true for me to join West Ham United - I’m very grateful to be here,” she told West Ham TV.

“When my agent told me there was a possibility to join West Ham, I felt super excited because I come from a place in Colombia that is very similar to east London - where the people are from humble beginnings and are working class. That is why I know I was born to be a Hammer. I will fight for this Club and give my everything for the famous Claret and Blue.

“The fans can expect to have an extension of themselves on the pitch. I am like them, and I will fight for them and for my teammates to have a fantastic season together.”