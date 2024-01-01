West Ham turn to specialist lawyer in Paqueta case

West Ham have turned to a lawyer to help them in their case involving Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian is facing allegations of gambling on football games and influencing the outcome of matches.

Paqueta is said to have deliberately gotten yellow cards to make himself money on the side.

Per The Sun, West Ham have now employed Nick De Marco KC, who helped Leicester City win an FFP case in the summer.

De Marco also got the better of them in arbitration regarding the Saudi Arabian royal family buying Newcastle United.

Whether this move will help West Ham is unclear, but they are giving themselves and Paqueta the best chance.