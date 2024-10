Former West Ham boss David Moyes admits he's unsure if the will return to management.

Moyes, 61, left West Ham at the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't know yet," he told talkSPORT, when asked about his future in coaching.

"I haven't made the decision yet, and I don't want to make that decision. I just want to see how it goes.

"I've had some nice inquiries from clubs and countries, but I'm taking time off and then we'll see what happens."