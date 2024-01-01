Guilherme says his Premier League debut for West Ham "a dream come true"

West Ham United youngster Luis Guilherme is full of pride after his debut against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Brazilian came off the bench in the 86th minute at London Stadium against Ipswich Town as the Hammers cruised to a 4-1 victory. The teenager has been patient after arriving from Palmeiras in the summer, but spoke about what an honour it was to pull on the shirt in front of the home crowd.

“I’m delighted to have made my debut," he told the club's website. "It’s a dream come true to have played in the Premier League at 18 years old. I have to thank God and my family for the opportunity to have fulfilled my dream. Now it’s about taking things step by step, and by continuing the hard work I’ve been putting in, there will be plenty of more good things to come.”

The 18-year-old spoke about the support he has had from his international counterparts Emerson and Lucas Paquetá who have supported the young star since he arrived.

“Lucas (Paquetá) and Emi (Emerson) have given me a lot. They are great players, and I’m proud to say they’re good friends too. They’ve helped me so much since I arrived, and I’ve had the pleasure to have gotten to know them quite well. I thank them for their support, and hopefully, bit by bit, I can give back to the team.”