West Ham to try again for Nice defender Todibo

West Ham are said to have revived their bid to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

The French defender, who was wanted by Manchester United earlier this summer, was off to Juventus.

However, The Mail and other sources claim that West Ham have hijacked that deal.

They are now the favorites to bring Todibo to the Premier League, with Juve not able to match their financial offer.

The deal is set to be a season long loan for Todibo, but it will include an obligation to buy.

West Ham will have to pay £34 million to secure the player in a year’s time, no matter what happens between now and then.