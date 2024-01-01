Tribal Football
West Ham swoop for Sheffield Utd keeper Foderingham
West Ham United have secured their second incoming transfer of the summer window.

The Hammers, per Fabrizio Romano and other sources, have secured a deal for Wes Foderingham.

The former Rangers and Sheffield United goalkeeper is penning a two-year deal.

Foderingham is happy to play the role of backup at the London Stadium club.

He will be the second arrival for manager Julen Lopetegui, after they secured Luis Guilherme.

The Brazil under-20 winger will soon be joined by Foderingham, while a deal for Fenerbahce star Jayden Oosterwolde is in the offing as well.

