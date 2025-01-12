West Ham striker Fullkrug suffers fresh injury blow

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug has suffered a fresh injury blow.

The German was forced off during the FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa on Friday night with a hamstring injury.

And The Sun says Fullkrug is set to be sidelined for the next three months.

The striker also missed the opening three months of the season due to injury, having arrived in the summer from Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham's new manager Graham Potter said after the tie: "I would imagine it's quite a severe hamstring injury when you pull up like that so that's a concern for us."