West Ham striker Antonio sent to specialized facility in Dubai for rehabilitation

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is heading to Dubai to continue his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg in a car crash last December.

The forward, 34, underwent surgery following the accident involving his £260,000 Ferrari.

After being discharged from hospital before Christmas, Antonio has made occasional visits to the club’s Rush Green training ground.

Now, he’s set for the next phase of his recovery with a two-week stint at a specialized training facility in Dubai, according to The Sun.

Former Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui previously expressed confidence that Antonio would return to Premier League action.

Antonio is scheduled to fly back to London on February 20 to continue his rehabilitation.