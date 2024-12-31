West Ham forward Antonio discharged from hospital three weeks after car crash

West Ham United Michail Antonio suffered a broken leg in a horrific car accident on the 7th December but has now been released from hospital.

Antonio underwent surgery on a broken leg which could potentially end his career for good. The Jamaica international has received an enormous amount of support from the footballing world including Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen who spoke to Sky Sports about the forward ahead of their Premier League win against Wolves.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s been one of those things you never thought you’d be involved in. Mic has been here longer than I have. Everyone loves him, he’s a big character in here.

“Those few hours on Saturday was difficult when we got the news and we were waiting for the news. He’s not just a teammate, he’s a friend of ours for many years, a dad as well to beautiful children.

“You see the support. I want to say thank you for the support from everyone, as captain. I’ve seen all the messages, and it’s one of those times where life was bigger than football. Everyone came together. For me, I truly appreciate that.

“The good thing is Mic is safe, and he’s here to tell the story. Mic’s a warrior, Mic’s a fighter, he has been through his career. So he will be back stronger from this.”

The 34 year old is West Ham’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals from 268 games and will now rest at home to recover from his surgery and hopefully begin the long journey back to football in the near future.