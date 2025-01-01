West Ham forward Antonio posts positive update after surgery

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has posted an emotional message to thank supporters for standing by him.

The striker broke his leg in a horror crash that saw him airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Antonio has recovered and will eventually be able to resume his career.

Taking to his Instagram, Antonio thanked emergency services and the football community, stating: "Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words.

"But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.

"I’ve spent so many years taking life for granted. I made plans for the next day, the next year, always assuming tomorrow was guaranteed.

"What I’ve been through recently has opened my eyes.

"Life is fragile, and every single moment matters.

"I’m so grateful to God for giving me the strength to keep going and for allowing me to still be here.

"To the emergency services, the NHS, the Air Ambulance, everyone at the Royal London and Cromwell hospitals and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC.

"The medical team, the board, all of the staff, my teammates and the amazing West Ham fans… I honestly could not have got through this without you. thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"To my loved ones who stood by my side throughout everything, I can’t express how much you mean to me.

"Lastly, to the whole football community thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. It has truly meant the world.

"I love you all and I am endlessly grateful for every one of you.

"Happy New Year- and I’ll be back on that pitch soon."