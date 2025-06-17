West Ham striker Antonio makes playing return with Jamaica

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has made a successful playing return for Jamaica in the Gold Cup.

Antonio made a second-half substitute's appearance in Jamaica's 1-0 group stage defeat by Guatemala in California. It was his first playing appearance since suffering a leg break in a car crash in December.

The striker was an 85th minute substitute on Monday night in California.

Antonio is off contract at West Ham at the end of June, with management yet to offer the forward new terms.