Burnley, West Ham target Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis
Burnley boss Scott Parker is targeting Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Parker wants to give the former Manchester City youngster the chance to remain in the Premier League this season.

The Sun says Harwood-Bellis is eager to stay in the top-flight, so opening the door to a return to Turf Moor.

The defender spent a season on-loan with Burnley two years ago as he helped them secure promotion from the Championship.

West Ham are also interested in Harwood-Bellis this summer.

