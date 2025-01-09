West Ham set to reach Potter agreement

Tribal Football
West Ham United appear to have found their new manager in Graham Potter.

The former Chelsea and Brighton man has agreed to a two and a half year deal at the London club.Per The Mail and other outlets, West Ham have chosen Potter as sacked coach Julen Lopetegui’s replacement.

Potter has been holding talks with the Hammers for several weeks, but was struggling to agree terms.

Now there does appear to have been a breakthrough on personal terms and other matters.

The Englishman may even be in charge when they take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday.

