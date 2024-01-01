Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer

West Ham rejected chance to sign Sterling on loan this summer

West Ham rejected chance to sign Sterling on loan this summer
West Ham rejected chance to sign Sterling on loan this summer
West Ham rejected chance to sign Sterling on loan this summerAction Plus
West Ham United are said to have rejected Arsenal loan arrival Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea winger was shopped around by the Stamford Bridge club in the last weeks of the transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they were sent a proposal, West Ham are said to have turned down the opportunity to sign the forward.

The Independent states that Sterling was not felt to be a good fit within the club’s wage structure.

Arsenal are said to be paying at least half of his Blues wages, which are higher than £300,000 per week.

Sterling was also linked to Manchester United, who eventually loaned Jadon Sancho to Chelsea with an obligation to buy.

Mentions
Sterling RaheemSancho JadonWest HamArsenalChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chief Ashworth: Sancho was fifth choice here
Man Utd in talks to send Sancho to Chelsea today
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer