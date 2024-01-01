West Ham rejected chance to sign Sterling on loan this summer

West Ham United are said to have rejected Arsenal loan arrival Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea winger was shopped around by the Stamford Bridge club in the last weeks of the transfer window.

While they were sent a proposal, West Ham are said to have turned down the opportunity to sign the forward.

The Independent states that Sterling was not felt to be a good fit within the club’s wage structure.

Arsenal are said to be paying at least half of his Blues wages, which are higher than £300,000 per week.

Sterling was also linked to Manchester United, who eventually loaned Jadon Sancho to Chelsea with an obligation to buy.