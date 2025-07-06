West Ham reject major Spurs offer for Kudus

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham United have rejected an offer from Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus.

BBC Sport says Spurs have failed with an offer of £50m for the Ghana international.

Kudus' contract holds an £85m buyout clause this summer and he is open to leaving the Irons.

Talks between Spurs and West Ham are ongoing, with Chelsea also monitoring developments.

West Ham are ready to sell Kudus this summer as they seek to boost manager Graham Potter's transfer kitty.

