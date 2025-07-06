Arsenal reach terms with Chelsea winger Madueke

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

The Gunners have made a move for the England international, who is surplus for requirements at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport says Madueke has now accepted contract terms from Arsenal.

However, for the moment, there has been no contact between the two clubs over a fee for the ex-Tottenham trainee.

Madueke is currently with Chelsea at the Club World Cup in the US, though manager Enzo Maresca has publicly opened the door to his departure this summer.