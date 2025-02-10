Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle

West Ham receive huge boost as Paqueta, Todibo and Alvarez all return to training

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham receive huge boost as Paqueta, Todibo and Alvarez all return to training
West Ham receive huge boost as Paqueta, Todibo and Alvarez all return to trainingAction Plus
Lucas Paqueta, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Edson Alvarez have returned to training, providing a boost for West Ham.  

All three players could be in contention for Saturday’s home clash against Brentford after missing the recent defeat to Chelsea.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alvarez has recovered from a back injury that sidelined him for the 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge, per The Standard.

Paqueta, who picked up a groin issue against Aston Villa on January 26, is now fit and available for selection.  

Todibo has missed West Ham’s last five matches but has completed part of his rehab in France before returning to London last week.  

Barring any late setbacks, the defender should be ready to feature against Brentford this weekend.

Mentions
Alvarez EdsonPaqueta LucasTodibo Jean-ClairWest HamBrentfordChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal hand trials to Chelsea defender
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
West Ham boss Potter on his return to Chelsea this week: I don't miss being in here