West Ham receive huge boost as Paqueta, Todibo and Alvarez all return to training

Lucas Paqueta, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Edson Alvarez have returned to training, providing a boost for West Ham.

All three players could be in contention for Saturday’s home clash against Brentford after missing the recent defeat to Chelsea.

Alvarez has recovered from a back injury that sidelined him for the 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge, per The Standard.

Paqueta, who picked up a groin issue against Aston Villa on January 26, is now fit and available for selection.

Todibo has missed West Ham’s last five matches but has completed part of his rehab in France before returning to London last week.

Barring any late setbacks, the defender should be ready to feature against Brentford this weekend.