Chelsea defender Marcell Washington is trialling with Arsenal.

The young defender featured in the U21 team's clash with West Ham last week.

Washington played 79 minutes, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website, as the Gunners lost 1-0 at Rush Green.

The 17 year-old plays primarily as a left-back.

Washington is an England U16 international and was snapped up by Chelsea from local grassroots football.