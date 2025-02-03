West Ham recalling Ward-Prowse from Forest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham United are recalling James Ward-Prowse from his loan with Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder had been on-loan for the season at the City Ground.

However, the London Evening Standard says an agreement has been struck to cut short Ward-Prowse's stay.

Ward-Prowse has managed just three appearances for Forest since Christmas.

The England international was frozen out by former West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui in preseason, but appears set for a fresh start under new manager Graham Potter.

