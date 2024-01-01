West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battle

West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battle

Premier League giants West Ham United may be preparing for a legal battle.

The Hammers are said to be considering taking the FA to court regarding midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian playmaker, who is accused of getting yellow cards on purpose for betting, may be banned for life from the sport if found guilty.

Per The Sun, West Ham are considering going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

They want the case to not even be brought before the FA, as they are concerned about Paqueta’s future.

The source adds that West Ham are “questioning the FA's jurisdiction” on this matter.