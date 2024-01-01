Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star

West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battle

West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battle
West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battle
West Ham ready to take FA to court over Paqueta battleAction Plus
Premier League giants West Ham United may be preparing for a legal battle.

The Hammers are said to be considering taking the FA to court regarding midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian playmaker, who is accused of getting yellow cards on purpose for betting, may be banned for life from the sport if found guilty.

Per The Sun, West Ham are considering going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

They want the case to not even be brought before the FA, as they are concerned about Paqueta’s future.

The source adds that West Ham are “questioning the FA's jurisdiction” on this matter.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCoelho de Lima Lucas TolentinoWest Ham
Related Articles
West Ham make surprise Paqueta discovery after betting scandal
Fulham midfielder Pereira: Paqueta told us he's speaking with Flamengo
Flamengo open talks with West Ham for Paqueta