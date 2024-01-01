West Ham make SHOCKING Paqueta discovery after betting scandal

West Ham make surprise Paqueta discovery after betting scandal

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta will likely play for the club throughout this coming season.

The Brazilian is facing charges of spot-fixing as a result of yellow cards he picked up in several matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 26-year-old, per The Times, is eligible to continue playing while the case pans out.

Paqueta could be banned for up to ten years if he is found guilty by the English FA.

Betting trends and a subsequent investigation has led to Paqueta being accused of getting deliberate yellow cards against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and Bournemouth in past games.

West Ham were ready to send Paqueta out on loan to Brazilian outfit Flamengo if he was not eligible to play during this case.