Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

West Ham push to sign Villa striker Duran

West Ham push to sign Villa striker Duran
West Ham push to sign Villa striker Duran
West Ham push to sign Villa striker DuranLaLiga
West Ham United are very serious about signing a top talent from Aston Villa this summer.

The two claret clubs are in negotiations regarding forward Jhon Duran, who was previously linked to Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the Blues cool their interest, West Ham are going all in on the starlet, per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer specialist states that West Ham are willing to pay £35million plus add a sell-on clause for Duran.

That deal would be ideal for Villa, as it would give them funds to spend on new signings at present.

They would also be entitled to a decent chunk of any future fee that West Ham receives for selling Duran.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonWest HamAston VillaChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham in the race to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran
Aston Villa striker Duran pushed about Chelsea move
Chelsea go cold (again) on Villa striker Duran