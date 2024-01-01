West Ham push to sign Villa striker Duran

West Ham United are very serious about signing a top talent from Aston Villa this summer.

The two claret clubs are in negotiations regarding forward Jhon Duran, who was previously linked to Chelsea.

As the Blues cool their interest, West Ham are going all in on the starlet, per Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer specialist states that West Ham are willing to pay £35million plus add a sell-on clause for Duran.

That deal would be ideal for Villa, as it would give them funds to spend on new signings at present.

They would also be entitled to a decent chunk of any future fee that West Ham receives for selling Duran.