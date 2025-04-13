West Ham open talks with Southampton fullback Walker-Peters

West Ham United have made a move for Southampton fullback Kyle Walker-Peters.

The experienced defender is off contract at the end of the season.

And talkSPORT says West Ham have already opened talks with Walker-Peters' agents about a summer move.

Indeed, a contract package has already been verbally tabled in order to steal a march on rivals.

West Ham also are keen Saints teammates Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Aaron Ramsdale.