West Ham open talks with Southampton fullback Walker-Peters
West Ham United have made a move for Southampton fullback Kyle Walker-Peters.
The experienced defender is off contract at the end of the season.
And talkSPORT says West Ham have already opened talks with Walker-Peters' agents about a summer move.
Indeed, a contract package has already been verbally tabled in order to steal a march on rivals.
West Ham also are keen Saints teammates Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Aaron Ramsdale.