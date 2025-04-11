Tribal Football
West Ham readying bid for Southampton keeper Ramsdale

Paul Vegas
West Ham United are watching Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Southampton.

Southampton's relegation was confirmed after defeat to Tottenham on the weekend.

Ramsdale only moved to St Mary's last summer from Arsenal, but isn't expected to go down with the club.

The Times says the Hammers are considering a move for Ramsdale.

The 26-year-old can leave Saints at the end of the season for £20m.

Ramsdale is aiming to stay in the Premier League to retain his place in the England squad. 

