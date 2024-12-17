Agent admits Ipswich target Latte could be on move from Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte could be on the move in the winter transfer window.

The Riverside club are vying for a promotion spot, but could find that push derailed by exits.

The 25-year-old was an Ipswich Town target in the summer, and he may fancy that move this winter.

His agent Matthias Veneroso told TuttoMercatoWeb: “He’s back scoring.

“Eight goals in the first part of the league and we expect something to happen in January.

“He is an attacker and the attackers are always the subject of attention in the January market.”

