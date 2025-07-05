West Ham name Kandolin as new keeper coach

Linus Kandolin has been named new goalkeeper coach at West Ham United.

Kandolin joins from IF Elfsborg and also works on the Sweden U21 staff.

The 34 year-old is reunited with Hammers manager Graham Potter, with the pair working together at Ostersunds for three years between 2015 and 2018.

He will link up with his new colleagues when West Ham's first-team squad return to Rush Green for pre-season training next week.

Kandolin succeeds Xavi Valero, who left West Ham for Liverpool last week.