Alvarez says "every game feels like a final" after Fulham draw

West Ham United midfielder Edson Álvarez spoke on how his side are fighting for every point this season after a tough start for the club.

The Mexico international featured for 82 minutes in the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say it feels like a win, even though we scored so late, but I think the goal and the result were good rewards for the team’s effort,” the 26-year-old said.

“We know that every game is very challenging, especially away from home, and it was against Fulham. But you’ve got to keep believing right until the end, because you can score at any point from the first minute until the last.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but the first game back after an international break is always hard because you don’t have the whole group together until a couple of days before the match, so you don’t have much time to prepare.

“And I think all things considered, we’re on the right track. We’re still very early on in the season, there is a long way to go, and we have to be positive.”

Álvarez spoke on the hardened fixture list so far and how the team want to prepare well for Chelsea next weekend in yet another battle for three points.

“It’s not been an easy start, but in England every game feels like a final. Next up we have Chelsea, which will be tough as well, but we’ll be confident playing at our home ground, where the fans will be right behind us.

“I always love lining up with Guido, who I know well from my time at Club América in Mexico. But I have lots of good teammates, and I know regardless of who’s playing, they’ll be up to the task. The longer the season goes on, the more chemistry we’ll build up, so we’re confident of success.”