West Ham medical scheduled for OH Leuven prospect Banzuzi

West Ham United prospective signing Ezechiel Banzuzi is heading to London this week.

The 19-year-old, who is a Netherlands Under-21 star, is set to complete early medical this week.

Per Sky Sports, the Hammers have all but agreed a deal with Belgian side OH Leuven.

He is going to cost the club an initial £10 million plus performance related add-ons.

The Hammers have been busy in the winter market so far, without signing many players.

They have also put in a big offer for Aston Villa striker John Duran this month.