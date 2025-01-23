Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham medical scheduled for OH Leuven prospect Banzuzi
West Ham medical scheduled for OH Leuven prospect Banzuzi
West Ham United prospective signing Ezechiel Banzuzi is heading to London this week.

The 19-year-old, who is a Netherlands Under-21 star, is set to complete early medical this week.

Per Sky Sports, the Hammers have all but agreed a deal with Belgian side OH Leuven.

He is going to cost the club an initial £10 million plus performance related add-ons.

The Hammers have been busy in the winter market so far, without signing many players.

They have also put in a big offer for Aston Villa striker John Duran this month.

