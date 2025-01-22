Awoniyi open to leaving Forest

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly open to a move away from the club this winter before the January transfer window closes.

This is reported by the Nigerian publication Soccernet who state that sources close to Awoniyi have indicated he is “open to exploring a move away” over the next few weeks, whilst the transfer window remains open.

Advertisement Advertisement

West Ham United look to be the frontrunners to sign the striker who has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Reds so far this term and is currently playing as second fiddle to Chris Wood, who is in the form of his life at the moment.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo spoke in his latest press conference about the 27-year-old’s commitment to the club and his future which currently hangs in the balance.

“Taiwo came on late in the game (against Liverpool), having played very well in the previous game against Luton. We hope that he progresses with the fitness level because we know the talent and the quality he has. He is a goalscorer. He always has an impact, he always has chances. That is what you can say about Taiwo. Is there something I do not know? There are rumours?”

“He can absolutely get back (to that previous level). Yes, absolutely. Because he shows it every day,” Nuno said.

“He works very hard and we cannot forget the importance of Taiwo to Forest and the history of what he has done for the club. I was fortunate enough to see many of the games that Taiwo was involved in and his performance level was very high. I am absolutely confident that he will get back to that.

“He has to be ready, whether it is minute one or minute 90 that he is involved. The other part is mentality. I am sure he is totally focused and committed to the club.”

Forest have had bids rejected for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha this week in moves that could be an attempt to cover for Awoniyi’s departure which seems imminent this winter.