West Ham join Bosman battle for Lille striker David

West Ham United are making a move for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international is off contract in June and now free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club.

 The Guardian says West Ham are entering the tug-of-war for David's signature.

Hammers boss Graham Potter wants to strengthen his attack  next season and has identified Lille's star as an ideal addition.

However, the London club has stiff competition in the hunt for the 25-year-old. Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus are still looking at David. 

David has 20 goals and nine assists in 35 competitive matches this season.

