Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul ducks questions about future

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has ducked questions about his future.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Salzburg, De Paul was asked about his own situation with his contract now inside it's final 18 months.

But he insisted: "I always think that the objective is short-term, it would be a mistake to think beyond tomorrow's match, which is very important for us. The energy is focused on tomorrow.

"The important thing is the team, I feel important in the team, in each group everyone has a role and tries to carry it out. I don't like it when they whistle at me, I feel comfortable when I work, when people appreciate me, it's a satisfaction.

"But the important thing is Atlético."