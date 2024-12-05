West Ham add two new candidates to replace Lopetegui as poor form continues

West Ham United are said to be scouring Europe to find a potential new manager.

The Hammers are looking at several candidates to take over from the beleaguered Julen Lopetegui.

Per Sky Germany, Kasper Hjulmand and Roger Schmidt are in contention for the post.

Lopetegui has still not been fired, but there is a sense that it is a matter of when not if.

Lopetegui’s team will be playing Wolves on Monday, which is seen as his last chance saloon.

If the Hammers draw or lose that game, he is most likely going to be replaced.

