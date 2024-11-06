West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui's position at the club is under threat and now considering Maurizio Sarri as an alternative to replace him.

Lopetegui's start to the campaign has resulted in waves of criticism with many fans running out of patience with the Spanish head coach who had led them to 14th in league after 10 games and out of the EFL CUP after a 5-1 loss to Liverpool.

Now, according to Calciomercato Web report that while Edin Terzic who was most recently the head coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund is the top candidate to replace him, former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also a major option that could step in immediately.

The 65-year-old resigned from his most recent post as Lazio boss in March and is actively seeking work with the West Ham role likely being on his radar. The Italian coach won the Europa League with Chelsea and the Serie A with Juventus in 2020 and has proven to still be a top manager.

Many have argued that replacing Lopetegui with Sarri would not make sense for the East London outfit as he does not fit their style of play and despite his past success the veteran manager has failed to achieve much since his trophy win at Juventus.