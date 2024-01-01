West Ham keeper Fabianski welcomes Foderingham arrival

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has welcomed new teammate Wes Foderingham.

Foderingham arrives as a likely third-choice at West Ham this new season.

“First of all, he is a really good person as a teammate," Fabiański told whufc.com. "At the same time, you can see he has got a lot of experience and a lot of good qualities. He’s very good on the ball, has great shot-stopping ability and is a sharp goalkeeper. He’s been very impressive.

“The competition here is always good and it always pushes you. When you have someone new join the Club or get a new Head Coach, it always brings something extra out of you, as you’re trying to impress the new Head Coach and compete with the goalkeepers. It’s healthy competition, which is good.

“I think it’s a fresh start for everyone. I don’t want to say it is extra motivation, but it is something that triggers inside you and you want to try and do your best to impress. He (Julen Lopetegui) has seen us playing on TV, but doesn’t know what we are like day-by-day, so it is about impressing both on and off the pitch."